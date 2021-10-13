New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever, sources said.

They said the 89-year-old had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids.

Also Read | OnePlus 9RT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC & 4,500mAh Battery Launched.

In April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)