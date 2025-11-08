New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Vice-President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, attended the Eighth 180 Upvas Parna Ceremony honouring Jain Acharya Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj Ji at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President expressed his deep honour in participating in the sacred Mahaparna of Divyatapasvi Acharya Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj.

Highlighting the profound contributions of Jainism, one of the world's oldest religions, Radhakrishnan observed that its teachings, Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Aparigraha (non-possessiveness), and Anekantavada (the multiple approaches to truth), have left a lasting impact on India and the world, as stated in the release.

He noted that Ahimsa, embraced by Mahatma Gandhi in India's freedom struggle, continues to inspire global peace movements. The Vice-President further highlighted that the Jain ethos of vegetarianism, compassion toward animals, and sustainable living has been recognised worldwide as a model for environmental responsibility.

Recalling his personal journey, Radhakrishnan shared that he adopted a vegetarian diet 25 years ago after visiting Kashi, where he observed that it cultivates humility, maturity, and love for all beings.

He lauded the Government's efforts, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to confer 'Classical Language' status to Prakrit and preserve Jain manuscripts through initiatives such as the Gyan Bharatham Mission.

The Vice-President emphasised the historic significance of Jainism in Tamil Nadu and its profound impact on Tamil culture.

He noted Jainism's significant contributions to Tamil literature during the Sangam and post-Sangam periods, citing classical works such as Silappathikaram by Ilango Adigal and Perungathai by Kongu Velir, which reflect the philosophical and ethical ideals of non-violence, truth, and renunciation. He also mentioned that texts such as the Tirukkural and Sangam literature bear Jain influences. Shri Radhakrishnan highlighted the presence of several Jain monasteries across Tamil Nadu, which historically served as centres of learning.

Radhakrishnan praised Acharya Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj for demonstrating that true strength lies not in wealth or position, but in restraint, compassion, and discipline. He emphasised that Acharya ji's "Save Culture, Save Family, Build Nation" campaign inspires society to uphold values, strengthen families, and build a resilient nation.

Acharya Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj is a revered Jain monk known for his spiritual discipline and long-term ascetic practices.

The Mahaparna marks the ceremonial conclusion of his 180-day fast, which he has undertaken for the eighth time, reflecting his devotion, discipline, and commitment to spreading the principles of Jainism and moral values. This event serves as a symbol of faith, self-restraint, and inspiration for devotees and the broader community. (ANI)

