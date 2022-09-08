Hyderabad, Sep 8 (PTI) Elaborate security arrangements have been made to oversee smooth conduct of Lord Ganesh immersion in the city on Friday, police said.

Government sources said about 20,000 Ganesh idols were registered in the city for the event.

"There will be about 20,000 police personnel to oversee the Ganesh immersion peacefully tomorrow. The number includes special police also," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender told PTI on Thursday.

However, state government sources said the number of idols to be immersed would be over 50,000 with several unregistered pandals.

A press release from Cyberabad Police said about 8,000 police personnel have been deployed for the immersion programme under its limits.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said over 5,000 police personnel would be deployed for the grand event.

"Last year, we had 14,000 idols. This year, we expect the number to go up. We made all the arrangements for the programme. The immersion is expected to continue for two or three days," the official said.

