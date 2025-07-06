Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): An elderly couple was killed in a suspected hit-and-run accident on the Pune-Solapur Highway near Bhigwan in Pune district on Sunday morning, a police official from Pune Rural Police said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Malhari Pawar (57) and Pankhabai Pawar (50), both residents of Ahilyanagar district. The couple was reportedly returning from Pandharpur after participating in the Ashadi Ekadashi pilgrimage when the accident occurred.

The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. when the couple was riding their motorcycle on the highway. A speeding oil tanker allegedly rammed into their two-wheeler from behind. Malhari Pawar died on the spot, while pillion rider Pankhabai Pawar succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a private hospital.

Police further stated that the tanker driver did not stop after the collision and fled the scene immediately. Local authorities and passersby rushed the injured woman to the hospital, but she could not be saved. The entire incident was also captured on CCTV footage.

According to Vinod Mahangade, Assistant Police Inspector posted at Bhigwan Police Station, "A case has been registered at the Bhigwan Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act against the unidentified tanker driver. Police teams are working to trace the vehicle involved in the incident."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

