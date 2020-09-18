Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A 65-year-old mentally challenged man drowned in a pond here on Friday, police said.

Surajmal (65) is said to have died by suicide after jumping into the pond at Nawla village under Mansurpur police station limits in the district, they said.

His body was fished out of the pond and sent for a post-mortem, the police further said.

