New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A 76-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife following a quarrel over a family dispute in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said.

The quarrel broke out between the couple on Tuesday morning and Hajim Abdul Hakim, in a fit of rage, allegedly injured his wife's neck with a kitchen knife, a senior police officer said.

The elderly woman died on the spot and her daughter-in-law also suffered injuries when she intervened to save her, he said.

The daughter-in-law is stated to be fit now and the accused husband of the elderly woman was arrested after a case was registered against him in connection with the incident, the officer said.

The couple have six children. All of them are married, police said, adding three of them stay with their parents.

