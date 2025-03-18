New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, held a crucial meeting with key officials and technical experts to discuss the linking of Voter ID (EPIC) with Aadhaar on Tuesday.

Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi along with the Union Home Secretary, Secretary Legislative Department, Secretary MeitY and CEO, UIDAI and technical experts of the ECI also participated in the meeting.

The commission clarified that the process will strictly adhere to Article 326 of the Constitution and relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. In line with a Supreme Court ruling, the ECI emphasized that Aadhaar serves only as proof of identity, not citizenship. Technical consultations between UIDAI and ECI experts will commence soon on the matter.

"While, as per Article 326 of the constitution of India, voting rights can only be given to a citizen of India; an Aadhaar card only establishes the identity of a person," the Commission said.

"Therefore, it was decided that the linking of EPIC with Aadhaar will be done only as per the provisions of Article 326 of the constitution, Section 23(4), 23(5) and 23(6) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and in line with the Supreme Court judgement in WP(civil) No. 177/2023. Accordingly, technical consultations between UIDAI and the technical experts of ECI are to begin soon," it added.

Meanwhile, within less than a month of assuming office, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has initiated a series of proactive and definitive measures to address long-pending electoral challenges, some of which have remained unresolved for decades.

According to sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI), these steps aim to enhance transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency in the electoral process ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Election Commission is set to conduct All Party Meetings at the level of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), District Election Officers (DEOs), and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) before March 31, 2025. This initiative seeks to foster direct engagement with political parties at every level of election management, ensuring that their concerns and suggestions are heard at the grassroots level.

For the first time in decades, ECI has officially invited suggestions from all National and State-recognized political parties within the legal framework by April 30, 2025. According to sources, this unprecedented step reflects the Commission's commitment to making the electoral process more inclusive, transparent, and responsive to stakeholders' inputs. (ANI)

