Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Election flying squad officials on Friday conducted a search of a helicopter carrying BJP leader K Annamalai during his arrival in Ooty for an election campaign in the Nilgiris district.

Annamalai, a BJP Working Committee member and former Tamil Nadu BJP president, had travelled from Coimbatore to Ooty by helicopter to campaign in support of BJP candidate Bhojarajan, who is contesting from the Ooty Assembly constituency. Upon landing, the election flying squad officials inspected the helicopter as part of routine checks being carried out during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Demand Drives 21% Share Amid Industry-Wide Memory Crisis, Apple Leads Global Smartphone Market for 1st Time in Q1.

Officials examined the aircraft shortly after Annamalai's arrival, as authorities continue to intensify surveillance across poll-bound regions to ensure compliance with election norms and prevent any violations.

The development comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4.

Also Read | Missing 14-Year-Old Girl From Kerala Found Dead in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru After Three-Day Search.

Meanwhile, political exchanges between major parties have intensified in the run-up to the polls. Earlier in the day, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, referring to past allegations related to the 2G spectrum case. He remarked that if she continued to trust Chief Minister MK Stalin, she could face legal trouble again. He also alleged that the DMK is controlled by the Karunanidhi family.

Responding to criticism from the opposition, Kanimozhi, who has been actively campaigning for DMK candidates, accused rival leaders of being disconnected from the public. She said the election was crucial to safeguarding the "self-respect" of Tamil Nadu and urged voters to support DMK candidates.

In a related development earlier this week, election flying squads, along with Income Tax authorities, conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Jaffer Sadiq, a former DMK functionary accused in an alleged international drug trafficking case. Officials are probing allegations that funds may have been stockpiled for distribution to voters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)