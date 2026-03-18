Kolkata (West Bengal) [India]. March 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh said that the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections were "an election for change" while criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for protesting against the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Supreme Court and other institutions.

"Even before Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Election Commissioners had come, they were criticised. Those who take strict actions, Mamata Banerjee always goes against them. This time, how bad is her condition? She is protesting against the Election Commission, the Court, and the Central Force. This time it is an election for change," Ghosh told reporters here on Tuesday.

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Ghosh will be contesting the assembly polls scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, from the Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency, a seat he won in the 2016 Assembly elections.

The West Bengal elections will see another face-off between the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for Bhabanipur (or Bhowanipore), the constituency currently represented by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, which is also the latter's home turf.

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Adhikari will also contest from Nandigram, his home turf, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021.

TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has been fielded from the Dum Dum Uttar seat, followed by Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati seat, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from the Kolkata Port seat, Kunal Ghosh from the Beleghata seat, and Shashi Panja from the Shyampukur seat.

However, former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee did not get a ticket from Behala Paschim, and in his place, Ratna Chatterjee will contest this time.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee confirmed that they are giving three seats to their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) as they released the list of 291 candidates.

BJP has released its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul will contest from Asansol Dakshin, actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh is set to run from Shibpur, and BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh will contest from Chakdaha.

The West Bengal assembly election will be held in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 4. The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6. (ANI)

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