Elephant calf dies after being hit by a train in Assam (Photo/ANI)

Jorhat (Assam) [India], December 18 (ANI): An elephant calf died after being hit by a train at Bhelaguri, Nakachari under Mariani Range in Assam's Jorhat district in the early morning on Friday.

"At around 3.30 am, a male calf which was around 6 to 7 months old was knocked down by a train while it was trying to cross over the tracks. It died on the spot," Assam Forest Department officials.

"The accident occurred around 3 km from the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary," it added.

"On preliminary investigation by Forest personnel, it has come to light that it was hit by the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express," the official said.

The post-mortem has been conducted and other formalities are being carried out. (ANI)

