Alipurduar (WB), May 23 (PTI) An elephant calf that fell into a waterbody in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Sunday was rescued and returned to its herd by forest officials.

The elephant calf fell into the water reservoir in Adma beat in Kalchini block, a forest official said.

Forest Department staff of Pana Range in the Buxa Tiger Reserve rescued the animal after breaking the boundary wall of the reservoir, the official said.

The calf was sent back to its herd later, he said.

A forest village in the Pana Range gets water from the reservoir, he added.

