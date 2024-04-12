New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Asserting that he is committed to taking strict action against the corrupt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit out at opposition parties over their allegations of misuse of probe agencies by the government, saying that those who see benefits in a corrupt system are the ones who are "crying foul".

In an interview with HT's sister publication Hindustan, PM Modi said that action against those who steal money meant for the welfare of the people of the country will not end.

PM Modi, who has been campaigning for Lok Sabha polls, talked of the work done by his government and said people have got the opportunity to compare the "BJP Model" and the "Congress Model" for the first time.

The Prime Minister said that of the corruption cases probed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), only three per cent have people associated with politics and that the agency has arrested many corrupt officers.

He said ED attached assets worth only Rs 5,000 crore before NDA government led by him came to power whereas in the last 10 years that amount has gone up to over Rs one trillion.

"I am committed to taking strict action against the corrupt. Steps are being taken even in states where the BJP is in power. The narratives you have heard, that it is only political corruption that we are after, are being circulated by people who are under the sword of investigative agencies.

Let me tell you another fact which is not discussed much. Of the corruption cases probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), only three per cent have people associated with politics. The remaining 97 per cent cases are linked to officials and criminals. Action is being taken against them, too," he said.

"Those who see benefits in a corrupt system are the ones who are crying foul and presenting the wrong picture in front of the people. The ED has also arrested many corrupt officers. Assets worth thousands of crores of corrupt bureaucrats, criminals linked to illicit funding, and drug dealers have been attached," he added.

PM Modi said before 2014, the ED seized only Rs 34 lakh in cash, while under the BJP-led government it has seized more than Rs 2,200 crore in cash.

"Imagine, if this money was invested in welfare schemes for the poor, how many people would have benefited, how many opportunities could have been created for the youth; so many new infrastructure projects could have been launched. Whatever be the level of corruption, it impacts the people of the country. Action against such people, who steal the money meant for the welfare of the people of this country, will not end," he said.

The Prime Minister said eliminating corruption has been a key priority of his government for the last 10 years.

"We took steps to act against corruption at several levels immediately after forming the new government in 2014. We ended Group C and Group D interviews in central recruitments...we have removed the names of more than 10 crore fake beneficiaries who were not even born. By doing this, the government saved Rs 2.75 trillion from going into the wrong hands," he said.

Answering a query about the perception that there is not enough enthusiasm among voters and that there is no wave, PM Modi said elections are the biggest festival of democracy in India.

"It is not the elections, but the opposition camp that is dull because of their certain defeat. Even the Opposition believes that the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government will return to power, which is why several Opposition leaders are shying away from poll campaigns. Many people have started blaming EVMs (electronic voting machines) even before the polls have begun," he said.

PM Modi said that enthusiasm among people for the third term of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government at the Centre is evident on the ground.

"Our workers are already in the field. Now, even citizens have taken to the streets with 'Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar' slogans. When was the last time you saw something like this in the entire world, that even after 10 years of a government, the masses are engaged to re-elect them to power with the same enthusiasm and absolute fervour? The 2024 general elections are also going to be a subject of study for political experts."

"Lord Shri Ram has returned to his grand abode in Ayodhya after a wait of 500 years. Kashmir is free from the shackles of Article 370 and has become a part of the country's development story. Most importantly, people have got the opportunity to compare the "BJP model" and the "Congress model" for the first time," he added.

PM Modi said Congress ruled the country with a full majority for five-six decades and in comparison, the BJP has served with an absolute majority for only one decade.

"When they had full majority governments, all they did was strengthen their family. Today, when we have a majority government, our priority is to strengthen the country--villages, the poor, our farmers, and the middle-class society.

He said not only the country, the world is seeing the difference between the two.

"Our report card of 10 years is proof that the BJP fulfils its guarantees. Now, we are going to the masses with our vision of a developed India by 2047...the BJP government at the Centre is dedicated to serving the poor. And what you have witnessed in the last 10 years is just the trailer. A lot more work has to be done. We have to take the country far ahead."

Answering another query, he said the BJP government at the Centre is moving forward with a holistic and sustainable development approach. "Be it sugarcane farmers or any other class, our government has a comprehensive plan for their progress."

He said the cups, plates, bowls and spoons that were used during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya were made from sugarcane bagasse.

PM Modi said that India has achieved the target of blending up to 10 per cent ethanol in petrol five months back.

"We are well on our way towards achieving the goal of ethanol blending up to 20 per cent... Because of the increasing push for ethanol blending in petrol, sugarcane farmers have received more than Rs 1 trillion in the last 10 years."

He said the government also invested Rs 40,000 crore in ethanol distilleries, thereby creating a lot of employment opportunities.

PM Modi said in the last 10 years, he has undertaken the work that previous governments considered impossible to do.

"It is not in my nature to sit idle after seeing problems. In the time of those who neglected the hilly areas for decades, this saying was true that the water and youth of the mountains were of no use to them. But I have resolved to change this saying."

He said BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttarakhand have placed special focus on the development of hilly areas.

PM Modi said that increase in the number of tourists in hilly areas like Uttarakhand creates new employment opportunities at many levels.

"Let me give you the example of Kedarnath. In 2012, 5.5 lakh devotees came there, which was a record. The natural disaster that occurred in 2013 caused a lot of damage. Seeing the condition after disaster, people had given up hope that they would ever be able to go to Kedarnath. But our government resolved to change this situation. The result of this was that in 2023, about 20 lakh pilgrims reached Baba Kedarnath for darshan. If I include the devotees of the entire Char Dham Yatra, this number will exceed 55 lakh," he said.

He said Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri will be connected by an about 900km-long highway soon. "It will be easy to reach Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham through the Karnaprayag-Rishikesh railway line. To reduce the traffic pressure in Dehradun, a bypass road is being constructed at a cost of Rs 700 crore. Today, one can reach Dehradun from Delhi in less than five hours on the Vande Bharat train."

PM Modi noted that all four Dhams of Uttarakhand have 5G connectivity.

All five seats in Uttarakhand will go to the polls on May 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

