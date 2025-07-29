New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday slammed the Congress for asking details about India's supposed loss of warplanes during Operation Sindoor. He also emphasised that the BJP-led government at the Centre is resolved to eliminate every terrorist and make Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir part of India.

"Do you know how many warplanes Indian lost in the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars? Those were not discussed in Parliament. We did not ask for details," Dubey said during the debate on the Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Fatehpur Horror: Man Forces Lover To Drink Alcohol, Inserts Hand Inside Her Private Parts Before Killing Her To 'Avenge' His Father’s Death in UP.

"We are patriotic citizens. BJP was born out of patriotism. Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life to save Kashmir," he added.

Nishikant Dubey said that the previous Congress governments at the Centre did not oppose the IMF loans to Pakistan. In contrast, India, for the first time, opposed the IMF loan to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | West Bengal Weather Forecast: Strong Monsoon Flow To Bring Heavy Rain in State Till August 1, Says IMD.

"From 1948 to 2010, the World Bank and the IMF had been giving Pakistan loans. You have not raised a single question over it. However, we have opposed the IMF's decision to give a loan to Pakistan following Operation Sindoor," he said.

Dubey claimed that India had lost 45 aircraft and 71 aircraft in the 1965 and 1971 wars, respectively.

"For us, every citizen is important. We will eliminate all terrorists. We will make Pakistan-occupied Kashmir part of India. It is our resolve, and it is our new normal," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh targeted the opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of prioritising the wrong questions during the opening debate on Operation Sindoor.

Replying to the questions raised by the Opposition during the Parliament monsoon session about possible Indian aircraft losses, Singh said that their questions did not represent the national sentiments.

"In every country, citizens hand over different duties to the opposition and the government. The government's role is to work for the citizens, and the Opposition's role is to ask questions of the government on important matters related to citizens. Few members of the Opposition have been asking how many of our aircraft were shot down? I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments," Singh said.

Singh further hailed Operation Sindoor, saying that the military operation that was launched on May 7 in response to the Phalgam terror attack was a "success."

"If they must ask a question, it should be whether India destroyed terrorist bases, and the answer to that is, yes... If you have a question to ask, it should be whether Operation Sindoor was a success. The answer is yes. Were terror heads destroyed? Yes. If you have a question to ask, ask this: Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed...," he further said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)