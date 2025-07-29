Lucknow, July 29: In a horrific incident, a woman was brutally murdered by her alleged lover in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, allegedly to "avenge" his father. Reportedly, the man forced the woman to drink alcohol before killing her. The accused did not just stop there. He further inserted his hand in her private parts, tearing tissues.

According to a report published by News18 Hindi, the woman had gone to the market on Monday evening, July 28, but did not return home. The next day, her body was found in the bushes near a drain. Locals who spotted the body informed the police immediately. A postmortem report confirmed that the woman had been brutally assaulted and killed. Private Parts Chopped Off Case: Ghaziabad Police Arrest 3 Accused Including 2 Transgenders, Say Victim Plotted Everything To Become ‘Kinnar Guru’ (Watch Video).

Man Forces Woman To Drink Alcohol Before Brutally Killing Her in Fatehpur

During the investigation, the police detained a youth named Sarvesh Nishad (25). As per the reports, he was known to have had a close relationship with the woman. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed disturbing details. Sarvesh told the police that he took the woman to a secluded area, where he forced her to drink alcohol. Once she was heavily intoxicated, he attacked her.

Accused Inserts Hand Inside Victim's Private Parts, Causing Severe Injuries

The accused said he first hit her face and then committed a horrific act by inserting his hand into her private parts, causing serious internal injuries. After that, he killed her and threw the body into the drain to hide the evidence. Sarvesh claimed that he killed the woman out of revenge, believing that she was responsible for poisoning his father to death. He said this was his way of avenging that loss. Sambhal Horror: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts, Drinks Acid Moments Later Amid Dowry Torture in UP.

Fatehpur SP Anoop Singh said that the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered. While Sarvesh denies raping the woman, the police are awaiting forensic reports to confirm all details. A probe is currently underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).