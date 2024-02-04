Meerut, February 4: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an Indian Embassy staff in Moscow for allegedly providing 'confidential' information to Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, according to an official statement issued on Sunday. Satendra Siwal, a resident of the Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the ATS for his alleged involvement in anti-India activities. Indian Army Soldier Allegedly Shares Sensitive Information With Pakistan's ISI Through Drug Smuggler; Arrested by Punjab Police From Bhopal

Siwal provided them with important confidential information, especially with regard to strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishment in lieu of money, the statement read. He had been working in the Ministry of External Affairs and was posted as the IBSA (India-Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia since 2021, the statement added. MEA Employee Honey-Trapped by Pakistan! Foreign Ministry Staffer Naveen Pal Allegedly Shares Confidential Information to ISI Agent 'Anjali' Via WhatsApp, Arrested by Ghaziabad Police

It stated further that Siwal was called to the ATS field unit in Meerut and confessed to his crime in the face of questioning. An FIR was registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). further details are awaited.

