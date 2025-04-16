New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday urged industry leaders to embrace a model of development that is inclusive and anchored firmly in the spirit of research, innovation, and forward-thinking enterprise.

Addressing the 120th anniversary of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Birla said "development-oriented policies" of the government are providing new energy to the industry and asserted that the present era in India was that of economic empowerment and innovation.

Outlining the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat 2047', Birla said the nation's trade policy is deeply rooted in the grand vision of a self-reliant India and reflects its growing stature on the global stage.

He said the simplification of industrial policies, establishment of a transparent and investor-friendly tax regime, and the adoption of a single-window clearance system have significantly nurtured and emboldened the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country.

Birla said contemporary India has emerged as a beacon for global investors -- a land where the ease of doing business is not merely an aspiration, but a reality.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said the nation was swiftly transcending its traditional role as a consumer-driven economy to emerge as a vibrant cradle of innovation and ingenuity.

He lauded the transformative contributions of Indian enterprises -- especially the dynamic ecosystem of start-ups -- which, with their fresh perspectives and groundbreaking ideas, are paving the way for sustainable development and propelling the country toward becoming a global superpower.

