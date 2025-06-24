Patna, Jun 24 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday described the Emergency 1975 as the "darkest chapter" in Indian democracy.

The Emergency declared on June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lasted until March 21, 1977. It was marked by widespread press censorship, arrests without trial and the stifling of dissent in academia, politics and civil society.

Speaking at a seminar organised at the Bihar Assembly a day before the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, the minister said, “The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, imposed emergency in the country. It was the darkest day in the history of Indian democracy.”

By imposing Emergency, Indira Gandhi displayed her dictatorial mindset, he claimed, adding that lakhs of people were imprisoned without reason, and the voice of the media was suppressed.

The decision by the Narendra Modi government to observe June 25 as “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” is a tribute to the struggle, sacrifice, and martyrdom of those lakhs of Indians who fought to revive democracy despite the dictatorship and atrocities of the then Congress government, he said.

This is also a message to the coming generations so that no dictatorial mindset like that of Congress can repeat this in the future, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said during Emergency, thousands of people, including leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan, were jailed without reason, and millions to subjected to sterilisation.

"Even after 50 years, the Congress' dictatorial mindset remains unchanged,” Sinha said.

The INDIA block parties have the same people who invoke the Constitution but never hesitate to crush it when given a chance, he claimed.

"Remembering June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, we will never allow such a dictatorial mentality to flourish in future," Sinha said.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said, “By imposing the Emergency, Congress curbed the freedom of expression and set aside the values of the Constitution to save power. This country can never forget Congress's arbitrary actions”.

