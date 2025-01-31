New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the joint Parliament address of President Droupadi Murmu and applauded the President's vision for an India where youth have the best opportunities to flourish.

He stated that her address included inspiring roadmaps for achieving the country's goals with unity and determination, a resonant outline of the nation's path toward building a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Also Read | Payal Modi, Wife of Jayshree Gayatri Food Products’ Director Kishan Modi, Consumes Poison After ED Raids Company’s Premises in MP; Blames Leaders of LJP in Suicide Note.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Her address encapsulated the vision for an India where youth have the best opportunities to flourish. The address also included inspiring roadmaps for achieving the goals we have set with a spirit of unity and determination."

The Prime Minister further stated that the President in her address highlighted the important initiatives all-around as well as futuristic development.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi's 'Poor Thing' Remark: BJP President JP Nadda Strongly Condemns Congress Leader's Comment for President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

"Today's address by Rashtrapati Ji to both Houses of Parliament was a resonant outline of our nation's path toward building a Viksit Bharat. She highlighted initiatives across sectors and underscored the importance of all-around as well as futuristic development," PM Modi posted on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1885249234468770137

However, the event was marred by controversy when Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi made remarks about President Murmu's speech.

Earlier today, Sonia Gandhi said that the President "could hardly speak, poor thing." "The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi told reporters.

The BJP strongly condemned Gandhi's comments, calling them "elitist, anti-poor, and anti-tribal."

"I and every BJP Karyakarta strongly condemns the usage of the phrase "poor thing" by Smt. Sonia Gandhi for Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. The deliberate usage of such words shows the elitist, anti-poor and anti-tribal nature of the Congress Party," JP Nadda, BJP President said in a post on X.

"I demand that the Congress Party unconditionally apologise to the Honourable President and the tribal communities of India," he added.

BJP MP Sambit Patra said that President Murmu is neither tied nor bowed down and called Sonia Gandhi's remarks inappropriate.

The budget session of the Parliament commenced today with the joint address of President Droupadi Murmu.

President Droupadi Murmu emphasised that the government is working on all-round development and said that the country has only one aim which is to become a Vikshit Bharat (developed India) and the government is working with "saturation approach" so nobody is left in the journey.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Parliament in the Budget session, President Murmu said, "My government is working with Saturation Approach, so nobody is left in the journey of Vikshit Bharat... We have only one aim to become Viksit Bharat."

As the Made in India defence product goes global, the President lauded the government for taking steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector.

"The country has taken several historic steps to protect the country's borders and ensure internal security.... The govt has also taken steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector. From Make in India, we have moved to make for the world..." she said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, soon after, both houses were adjourned for the day.

The budget will be presented on February 1. On budget day, the Finance Minister will present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Notably, the budget session of parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)