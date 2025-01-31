Bhopal, January 31: Payal Modi, wife of Kishan Modi, director of Jayshree Gayatri Food Products Private Limited, which was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, January 29, allegedly tried to die by suicide. It is reported that Payal Modi consumed poison at her Shahpura residence in Bhopal on Thursday evening, January 30. The development came after the ED conducted multiple searches in Madhya Pradesh as part of a money laundering probe against Payal's husband's company.

Payal Modi Is Wife of Kishan Modi, Director of Jayshree Gayatri Food Products Private Limited

After she consumed the poison, Payal Modi was rushed to a private hospital where she is said to be undergoing treatment. The police also recovered a suicide note left by Payal in which she mentioned the names of some people associated with Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party and held them responsible. In her suicide note, Payal Modi said that Chandraprakash Pandey and his brother Vedprakash Pandey of LJP had committed theft in their company. ED Raids Nine Places in Madhya Pradesh over Export of Adulterated Milk Products in India, 6 Countries Abroad.

Payal Modi Claims Husband Received Death Threats

"A case was also registered regarding this, but the duo escaped using their political influence. As a result, EOW, FSSAI, CGST, and now ED are taking action against our company," she said. Payal Modi also claimed that her husband, Kishan Modi, received death threats several times. "The constant harassment has left me with no choice but to kill myself," her suicide note read.

She also mentioned the names of Sunil Tripathi, Bhagwan Singh Mewada and Hitesh Punjabi in the suicide note. It must be noted that on Wednesday, January 29, nine locations in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Sehore and Morena of Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd and its promoters Kishan Modi, Rajendra Prasad Modi and others were raided by ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Bhopal Shocker: CRPF Jawan Ravikant Verma Fatally Shoots Wife Before Turning Revolver on Himself in Rented Misrod Flat.

ED Raids Several Locations in Adulterated Milk Products Case

ED officials said that the company is allegedly accused of engaging in producing and distributing adulterated milk products in the country and abroad using forged laboratory certificates. The agency also said that a probe found that 63 "forged" lab certificates were used to export impure milk products to several countries, including Bahrain, Singapore, Oman, Qatar and the UAE.

