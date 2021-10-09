Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 9 (ANI): An encounter between the security forces and terrorists started in the Methan area of Srinagar on Saturday, as per the police.

"Second #Encounter has started at Methan area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police's official Twitter handle.

Also Read | Global Peace Photo Award 2021: Aadhyaa Aravind Shankar, 7-Year Old Girl From India Bags International Photo Award.

Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police eliminated a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in an encounter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)