Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in a heavily forested area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The encounter started when police assisted by the Army and CRPF launched a search and cordon operation in the Kuchal area of Chatroo following specific information about the presence of terrorists this evening, they said.

The officials said the terrorists opened fire on noticing the security search parties, leading to a gunfight which was continuing when last reports were received.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to maintain a tight cordon and neutralize the terrorists, the officials said.

