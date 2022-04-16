Srinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) An Army personnel was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, one army man was killed, the official said.

He said further details were awaited.

