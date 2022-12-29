New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Bestselling author and lifecoach Gaur Gopal Das' new book "Energize Your Mind" will hit the stands on January 1, 2023.

The book, which claims to decode how the mind works, will see the author combining his anecdotal style with analytical research to teach readers how to discipline their mind for a greater well-being.

It is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

"Spiritual communities sometimes get trapped in putting their leaders on a pedestal they cannot come down from... I want to try and come down from my 'monk' pedestal and be open about my experiences.

"I hope that by doing so in this book, you will feel free to let go of your false conceptions about yourself and take the lessons that I learnt for your journey," said Das in its introduction of the book.

It comprises four sections -- 'Me and my mind', 'Others and my mind', 'Me and the mind of others' and 'The Universe in my mind' -- and 15 chapters in total.

According to the publishers, the book is an "essential read" for anyone who wants to work towards a better, more fulfilling future for themselves.

"This book has been 2-3 years in the making because the author wanted to ensure that his readers and followers have a complete guide to understanding the mechanism of the mind so that it works for their betterment and happiness. We hope that it will provide the positive mental boost that we all need in the beginning of the New Year," said Vaishali Mathur, publisher (Indian languages) at PRHI.

Das' debut book, "Life's Amazing Secrets", which has sold over five lakh copies, has been translated into several international and national languages.

After studying electrical engineering at the College of Engineering, Pune and a brief stint with Hewlett-Packard, Das decided to live life as a monk in an ashram in downtown Mumbai.

He has been conferred with several honours, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award and an honorary doctorate (DLitt) by KIIT University.

