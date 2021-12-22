New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 cases and variant of concern Omicron, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued orders to enforce 'No Mask, No Entry rule at shops and workplaces.

In an official release, DDMA has issued guidelines in view of rising COVID19 cases in the national capital.

As per the DDMA order, "All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event, gatherings, and congregations are taking place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in National Capital Territory of Delhi."

The statement advised the residents to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 125 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in the last six months. On June 22 this year, 134 Covid cases were reported in Delhi.As per Delhi's health bulletin on Wednesday, the positivity rate remained 0.20 per cent for the third consecutive day.

According to the Union health ministry, the country has reported 213 cases of Omicron variant so far. Out of these, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases, the ministry said.

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the Union government's data, which showed that there were 57 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the national capital, was not true and that only 52 cases of the new variant have been reported in the metropolis so far. (ANI)

