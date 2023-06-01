Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): An engineering student died by hanging herself from the ceiling in the college hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said.

The student was identified as Deepti Mandaloi, a resident of Gogaon in Khargone district and she was the first year student of the electrical branch at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS).

College Director Rakesh Saxena told ANI, "Deepti was the student of first year Electrical Branch. A few days back in the first semester exams, She got ATKT in five subjects."

ATKT stands for Allowed To Keep Terms. It is a process in the Indian education system to allow students of pre-graduation and graduation to study in the next grade if they have failed in 1 to 4 subjects. Nonetheless, the students must have to pass the papers they failed before entering into the next grade.

"When Deepti's room partner returned to the room on Thursday around 11:30 am, she found that the door was locked. While peeping through the door, she saw Deepti had already hanged herself. After that we informed the police and family members," he added.

On the other hand, sub inspector of Tukoganj police station Shailendra Agarwal said, "A B.tech student, Dipti Mandloi, committed suicide by hanging herself. She was living in the Sarojini Naidu Girls Hostel of SGSITS College. Deepti got ATKT in five subjects which she had mentioned in her diary."

Probably, she ended her life due to this depression. Nonetheless, the reality of the matter will be revealed after the investigation and postmortem, he added. (ANI)

