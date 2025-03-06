Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Mar 6 (PTI) A third-year engineering student of IIT-Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad, was found dead in the washroom of his hostel on Thursday morning, police said.

He was identified as Tanmay Prajapati (21) from Indoor in Madhya Pradesh, they added.

Also Read | Gurugram: 'Fake ED Officer' Held for Extorting INR 80 Lakh From Builder, Others Using SIM Cards.

IIT-ISM security officer Ram Manohar said that Prajapati was living in the ninth floor of the institute's Aquamarine Hostel.

"Around 9.45am, his washroom was found locked from inside. When it was broken, Prajapati was found lying unconscious on the floor. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," Manohar said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 5th Roza of Ramzan on March 06 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

DSP (law and order) Naushad Alam said the actual cause of death could be ascertained only after post-mortem.

"The body has been kept in the hospital's mortuary. It will be sent for post-mortem only after the arrival of family members from Indoor," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)