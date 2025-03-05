Mumbai, March 04: Ramadan 2025 is ongoing and Muslims around the world are observing strict fast, called Roza, daily as fasting is one the five pillars of Islam. Muslims in India will observe their 5th Roza of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, on March 06. As usual the fast will begin with Sehri or Suhoor and end with Iftar. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 5th Roza on March 06 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

A pre-dawn meal, Sehri is consumed early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer which is performed before the sunrise. After having Sehri, fasting Muslims abstain from food and drink throughout the day until the sunset. They break their fast with Iftar, which is an evening meal consumed when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins. The period for Maghrib prayer starts as soon as the sun goes down. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:41 AM

Iftar Time 6:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:22 AM

Iftar Time 6:27 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:07 AM

Iftar Time 6:12 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:39 AM

Iftar Time 5:43 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:28 AM

Iftar Time 6:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:37 AM

Iftar Time 6:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:22 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:11 AM

Iftar Time 6:19 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:28 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:22 AM

Iftar Time 6:29 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:29 AM

Iftar Time 6:38 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:51 AM

Iftar Time 5:55 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:24 AM

Iftar Time 5:29 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:27 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:42 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:26 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 06 (5th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:23 AM

Iftar Time 6:28 PM

Fasting in Ramadan, intended to help learn self-discipline and self-restraint, is mandatory for all adult as well as healthy Muslims. There is an exception for those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly. They can make up for the missed days later. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

For Muslims, Ramadan is a holy month as they believe that the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. After Ramadan concludes, Shawwal month begins with the first day celebrated as Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr.

