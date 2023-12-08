New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The BJP on Friday said Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha was an "apt decision" and that there was no ground left for the TMC leader to remain an MP as there was proof of the "bribe-for-query" allegations levelled against her.

The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Moitra after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of sharing her Parliament login credentials with others and accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a Dubai-based businessman to ask questions in the Lower House in his favour.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament Complex, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "This is not an issue of women. Questions were asked (to Moitra) about money and some gifts. She admitted that she got scarfs of so-and-so brand, lipstick of so-and-so brand. She did not refuse it."

Joshi said Moitra travelled to various places abroad 36 times, "for example Tokyo", and businessman Darshan Hiranandani has said that he had sponsored her travel.

"Darshan Hiranandani made his statement in an affidavit before the consulate...What bigger evidence is needed than this?" the minister asked.

"Despite this, (Mahua Moitra is) challenging (the decision), instead of expressing regret for what she has done," he added.

To a question that opposition parties may make her expulsion a political issue, he said, "What political issue they will make."

Congress president Sonia Gandhi stood by Moitra because of the recent statement TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made about them and the stance that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar had taken, Joshi said.

"But whatever they do, nothing is going to happen," he said.

Several TMC MPs and many other people are privately very happy with her expulsion, the minister claimed.

On the TMC and other opposition parties raising questions on the procedure followed by the Ethics Committee, Joshi said the panel's report was tabled in the House at 12 noon and discussion on it started at 2 pm.

"Within two minutes, the report was uploaded on e-Vidhan portal,” he said.

Joshi said the operative part of the report runs through 15-20 pages. “I also read these 15-20 pages after the report was tabled,” he said.

On Moitra not given a chance to speak in the House, the parliamentary affairs minister cited the 2005 cash-for-query case in which 10 MPs were expelled from the Lok Sabha.

All these 10 MPs, accused of accepting cash to raise queries, were also requesting permission to speak in the House. The then speaker decided to not give them any chance to speak in the House as they were accused and they had appeared before the committee and said whatever they wanted to in their deposition.

"There is a precedent...In this matter also a report was tabled in the House the same day (the 10 MPs were expelled) and it was discussed. The case was (based) on a sting operation,” he said.

Joshi said Moitra asked a total of 65 questions which were limited to just four sectors. “Not even once did she ask any question related to her Lok Sabha constituency. What is all this?” he added.

Rejecting the opposition charge, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the fact is that “a 500-page report cannot be imagined and it was based on evidence.”

"At the end of the day, what actually matters is evidence. All the evidence was alarming and incriminating...and the facts which have emerged were possibly such that no Parliament would have allowed it to happen," Rudy told PTI.

"Hence the decision to expel her is very apt. And I don't think she had a ground to stay back in Parliament anymore,” Rudy added.

The BJP's West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya alleged that Moitra had become the “face of impropriety” in Parliament and hence, her expulsion was “imminent to restore the credibility of the institution”.

"Mamata Banerjee must sack Mahua Moitra from the TMC, failing which it would be obvious that she was acting at her behest,” he wrote on X.

"Anyways, nothing moves in the TMC without Mamata Banerjee's consent and active collusion," he said, adding it is Banerjee's patronage and selective support for the “delinquent MP” that must be questioned.

"She (Banerjee) had the state CID snooping on her so she was aware of everything Mahua Moitra was up to. Did she wilfully allow the MP to undermine the institution of Parliament to exercise leverage on corporate houses? What did the poor of Bengal gain?” Malviya asked.

