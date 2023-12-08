Gurugram, December 8: Two unidentified thieves cut open a bank ATM in Gurugram's Kherki Daula area, stole Rs 20 lakh from it, and then set a fire on Friday morning, police said. Police said the thieves set the ATM on fire allegedly to remove any forensic evidence.

As per the CCTV footage, two men came in a car to the ATM at around 5.45 am and opened up the ATM with a gas cutter. After dismantling it and stealing the cash, the thieves set the machine on fire. The two miscreants then kept the cash in the car's boot and fled towards Delhi. Mumbai: Youth Torches Bank of Baroda ATM To Loot Cash in Borivali, but Fails; Arrested.

Thieves Set ATM on Fire in Gurugram

The bank officials told the police that at the time of the theft, the machine had approx Rs 20 lakh in it and the thieves stole all of it. Gurugram police spokesman Subhash Boken said: "Police are yet to find any clue. No accused persons have been identified." ATM Robbery in Maharashtra Caught on Camera: Masked Robbers Use Car to Break ATM in Beed, Police Foil Attempt.

A case was registered against unidentified thieves under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house etc), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc) of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station, police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2023 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).