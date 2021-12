Ahmedabad, Dec 20 (PTI) RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Monday said lakhs of Sangh volunteers had helped the people in distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the launch of the Gujarati version of Sangh's "Sewagatha" website at the RSS' Gujarat headquarters here, Vaidya said the era of denying the true identity to be "progressive and liberal" is fading now.

The 'Sewagatha' website, already available in Hindi and some other languages, is an initiative of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh Seva Vibhag. The portal showcases various activities of the RSS and inspiring stories.

Vaidya said nearly 5.5 lakh Swayamsevaks (volunteers) have helped the people in distress during the COVID-19 pandemic despite knowing that the infection can prove dangerous.

"Many people from the society also gave their contribution and helped people in different ways. They served the people in need despite knowing that they will not get anything out of it. The driving force behind this was our spirituality," the senior RSS leader said.

Vaidya said that instead of relying on governments, people should come together to help society in whatever manner they can.

"There was a time when it was considered a sign of being liberal, intellectual and progressive to deny what we actually are. Now, that era is fading away and the real 'swa' (self) of India is emerging," he added.

