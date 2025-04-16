Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday emphasised that it is essential to consider not only the language of the law but also the emotions, needs and aspirations of the society while drafting legislation.

Chief Minister Saini made these remarks while addressing the participants of the 36th International Training Programme in Legislative Drafting, being organised at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha from April 16 to April 21.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: 11-Year-Old Deaf-and-Mute Dalit Girl Found Naked in Field, Police Register Rape Case in Rampur.

"A well-crafted legislative draft should not only address the existing issues but also guide the society towards progress," Saini said, according to an official statement here.

The Haryana government has consistently worked to ensure that policy and law-making processes are inclusive and robust. Through e-governance, the state has introduced greater transparency in governance and made significant strides in sectors such as education, healthcare and women's empowerment, he said.

Also Read | ATM in Train: In a First, Indian Railways Installs ATM Onboard Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video.

"We are now steadily moving toward making the legislative process more modern, inclusive and accessible," he added.

The training programme is being held in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Twenty-eight participants from 13 countries including Ecuador, Honduras, Guatemala, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Maldives, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe are taking part in this initiative. Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan was also present on the occasion.

Saini said India, as the world's largest democracy, takes great pride in its legislative system which has consistently set benchmarks in social justice, inclusivity and transparency.

"Legislative drafting is not merely a technical exercise, it is a visionary process that embodies the spirit of social transformation, upholds constitutional values and reflects the aspirations of the people," Saini said.

He said, "The motto of Legislative Drafting and Research Institute is 'Prarupan Gyaanam Abhyase Shobhate', that is, continuous practice and knowledge are necessary for correct drafting. Today's training programme is also based on this concept."

The chief minister said the Haryana Vidhan Sabha has consistently taken the lead in advancing this vision.

"We have implemented various technological and structural reforms aimed at fostering a more transparent and accountable legislative system," he said.

Saini said significant strides have been made towards establishing a digital legislature in Haryana.

"These initiatives have not only enhanced the efficiency of our legislators but have also made access to legislative information more convenient and accessible for the general public," Saini said.

While referring to the International Training Programme in Legislative Drafting, the chief minister said this training programme is not merely a formal exercise but it also represents a significant step towards fostering mutual understanding, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and promoting legislative transparency among nations.

"This platform serves as a valuable medium for sharing experiences, gaining insights into each other's legislative frameworks and collectively working towards strengthening our democratic institutions. Today, as participants from various countries have come together, it stands as a testament to global cooperation and partnership. Such events further strengthen India's timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)," asserted the chief minister.

Saini said the objective of this training programme is also to acquaint the participants with the intricacies, procedures, constitutional framework and practical examples of legislative drafting.

He expressed confidence that the knowledge and experiences shared in this programme will contribute to strengthening the legislative processes in their respective countries.

The chief minister remarked that the visit of the participants was not merely a formal engagement but the beginning of a lasting friendship.

On behalf of the people of Haryana, he assured them that the doors of the state would always remain open to them.

"When you return to your countries, may you carry with you cherished memories of India and Haryana's rich culture, warm hospitality, enduring friendships and meaningful experiences," he added.

Saini and Speaker Kalyan also honoured the participants of the training programme by presenting them with mementos.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)