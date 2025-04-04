New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The EU remains a stable partner in India's journey to build a circular, clean and competitive economy of the future in line with its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, five European Climate Envoys said on Friday.

Climate Envoys of Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Sweden, and the European External Action Service (EEAS), concluded their "successful" three-day visit to India on Friday. The five European envoys travelled to Delhi not only to underline that the EU is staying the course on its clean transition but also to listen and better understand India's challenges and objectives with a view to the further diplomatic strengthening of India-EU cooperation on multilateral climate diplomacy and bilateral climate-related trade and investment.

They appreciated that their intent for strengthened engagement was reflected by the Indian side, in the "full programme with a broad range of high-level interlocutors".

This, they said, resulted "in cordial and constructive meetings" with Indian counterparts from the Prime Minister's Office, NITI Aayog, and the Ministries of External Affairs, Environment Forests and Climate Change, Finance, New and Renewable Energy, Power, Petroleum and Natural Gas.

During these meetings, concrete steps were discussed to capitalise on the enormous potential for EU-India cooperation towards more clean trade and investment in green technologies such as electric vehicles, critical minerals, hydrogen, green transport, adaptation measures, a statement said.

"The envoys also look forward to engaging with India on all multilateral forums and continuing joint efforts to reinforce international climate diplomacy to the mutual benefit of India and the EU, and partners globally," the statement said.

"Continuing the path towards clean transition and climate resilience is the best way to ensure a sustainable economic growth, prosperity and a safe living environment for us all, and for future generations," it added.

The statement said that Team EU's visit underscores the European Union's commitment to strengthening its ties with India on climate action, environment and sustainable development.

The Climate Envoys said that the EU, as India's biggest trade partner, amongst the biggest foreign direct investors in India, and the world's largest contributor to climate finance, wants to strengthen its broad engagement with India in this world of change.

The joint diplomatic mission, organized in coordination with the European Commission, came in the wake of the recent visit by the College of European Commissioners.

"India, as the largest democracy with a young, vibrant and skilled society, has the greatest opportunity to build a circular, clean and competitive economy of the future in line with it's Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision. The EU remains a stable partner on this journey," the statement said.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners, paid an official visit to India on February 27, 28 this year.

The Leaders' Statement issued after delegation-level talks between PM Modi and Ursula von der Leyen affirmed that EU-India Strategic Partnership has delivered strong benefits for their peoples and for the larger global good. They committed to raise this partnership to a higher-level, building upon 20 years of India-EU Strategic Partnership and over 30 years of India-EC Cooperation Agreement.

It was the first visit of the College of Commissioners outside the European continent since the start of their new mandate and also the first such visit in the history of India-EU bilateral ties.

"As the two largest democracies and open market economies with diverse pluralistic societies, India and EU underscored their commitment and shared interest in shaping a resilient multipolar global order that underpins peace and stability, economic growth and sustainable development," the Leaders' Statement had said.

"The leaders agreed that shared values and principles including democracy, rule of law, and the rules-based international order in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter make India and the EU like-minded and trusted partners. The India-EU Strategic partnership is needed now, more than ever, to jointly address global issues, foster stability, and promote mutual prosperity," it added. (ANI)

