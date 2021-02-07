Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 7(ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said every penny of the money allocated for tea plantations and workers in the budget will be spent on the welfare of tea estate workers.

"This is the first time in the Parliament that money was allocated for tea plantations and their workers. I thank Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for this. I assure her every penny will be spent on the welfare of tea estate worker brothers," Sarma said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union budget 2021-22, proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers, especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal for which a special scheme will be devised. (ANI)

