New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Former Chief Secretary of Delhi M M Kutty was on Thursday appointed chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Besides him, Professor Mukesh Khare, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and Ramesh K J, Ex-Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) have been appointed as the full-time technical members of the Commission, it said.

Also Read | Raniganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be the full-time member of the panel, the order said.

They have been appointed for a term of three years w.e.f. the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until attainment of the age of 70 years, it said.

Also Read | Karnataka: 2 Youths, Who Had Littered Area in Kodagu With Pizza Packets, Made to Travel 80 Km From Madikeri to Clean Their Trash.

Faced with rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Centre had on October 29 introduced a new law through an ordinance that puts in place a powerful oversight body and provides for up to five years jail term and Rs one crore fine for violators with immediate effect.

Kutty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories or AGMUT cadre, retired as Petroleum Secretary in April this year. He has also served as the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)