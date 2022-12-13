Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday moved a plea before a special court seeking to extend his hospitalisation citing his recent medical reports.

Also Read | French Farmers Leader Christian Jisil Who Came To Attend All India Kisan Sabha Meeting To Be Deported.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February this year in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Also Read | Pune Bandh: 80 Groups, Political Parties March To Protest Insults to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Others.

The 62-year-old senior NCP leader is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Citing the recent medical reports submitted by the hospital before the court, Malik's lawyer sought extension of his hospitalisation.

The court is likely to hear the matter next week.

Meanwhile, Malik's bail plea is currently being heard by the Bombay High Court.

He approached the high court after being denied bail by a special court last month.

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency against Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)