Berhampur (Odisha), April 2 (PTI) Debraj Mohanty, former MLA from Aska in Odisha's Ganjam district, resigned from the BJP after being denied ticket to contest the assembly election.

On Tuesday, the BJP announced 112 candidates, including 12 in Ganjam district out of 13 assembly seats.

Mohanty, a BJD legislator from Aska in 2000, 2009 and 2014, sent his resignation to party state president Manmohan Samal.

Ahead of the 2019 election, he had resigned from the BJD after being denied a ticket and joined the saffron party. He unsuccessfully contested in the last election.

"Since I joined the BJP, I have been actively involved in all party activities in Aska. But the party did not give me a ticket," said the 71-year-old Mohanty.

In place of Mohanty, BJP has fielded Saroj Padhi, also a former MLA. Padhi was elected to the assembly in 2004 as an Independent.

"I will consult my supporters to decide on the future course of action," Mohanty said.

He has also not ruled out returning to BJD if given a ticket.

The BJD and Congress are yet to declare their candidates for Aska.

