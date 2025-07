Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) A sessions court in Rajasthan's Sirohi district has sentenced former RSS pracharak Uttam Giri to life imprisonment in connection with the 2018 murder of Avdheshanand Maharaj, the patron of Ekal Vidyalaya.

District Judge Roopa Gupta found Giri (30) guilty of brutally murdering Avdheshanand Maharaj and pronounced the sentence.

Also Read | 'Comes From Arrogance or Ignorance', Says Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi After Rahul Gandhi Backs Donald Trump's 'Indian Economy Is Dead' Remark.

According to the court's order passed on Wednesday, the evidence in the case showed that the convict brutally murdered Avdheshanand Maharaj by stabbing him 30 to 40 times with a knife due to a personal enmity.

The judge said given the brutal manner in which the victim was murdered, no relaxation to the convict would be justified.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Government Confirms Panel Formation, Seeks Stakeholder Inputs; Notification and Member Appointments Likely Soon.

Former Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha has welcomed the court order.

"The celebrations of 100 years of the RSS have started with justice. District Pracharak Uttam Giri has been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the brutal murder of Sadhu Avdheshanandji with a stick and knife at the RSS office.

"Witnesses were suppressed, many people of Sirohi tried to save themselves by giving false testimony in this murder case. But truth is like the light from the sun," he said.

The Sirohi Police registered a suo-motu FIR against Giri in 2018 in connection with the killing of Avdheshanand Maharaj.

The Bajrang Dal had alleged that Avdheshanand Maharaj's killing was planned by some members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Sirohi.

It was alleged that some RSS members were unhappy about a "shakha" started by Avdheshanand Maharaj in Sirohi town without permission from the Sangh.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)