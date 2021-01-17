Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): A former Special Police Officer (SPO) allegedly attempted suicide last night. Prior to the attempt, he recorded a video accusing an ex-colleague of harassing him for some time. As per the police, the man has been admitted in a hospital and is currently out of danger.

In his video, Nagasrinu, who used to work as SPO in Nandigama, alleged that he was disturbed because of a constable named Kishore, presently serving at Chillakallu Police Station.

"Sir, I was leading a very happy life. I was posted SPO in Nandigama area. I came in contact with the constable at a checkpost, who keeps on demanding money. Because of him, my life has become a hell," Nagasrinu said in a video message addressed to Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP).

Nagasrinu also made several other allegations saying his former colleague used to bring liquor illegally and forced him to sell it.

He alleged that his former colleague had also forced him do a lottery tickets business in which both of them had put money.

Nagasrinu alleged that he has been threatened of being booked under false cases by his former colleague.

He accused Kishore of snatching his phone and deleting all conversation with him.

"Kishore forced me to write a note that I owe him Rs 13.5 lakhs. I am unable to face this torture anymore and decided to die by suicide. He and his sister are also threatening my family members. I have lost all dignity and honour. I never did anything wrong to anybody. Please save my family," Nagasrinu alleged.

Chillakallu Sub Inspector V Rao told ANI that police came to know about the incident this morning and the matter is under probe.

"Nagasrinu used to work as SPO. He was removed from the job two or three months ago as his conduct was not good. He is indebted to many including constable Kishore. Last night he attempted suicide. He has been taken to Guntur General Hospital. Doctors have said that he is safe and is currently out of danger. As of now, no case has filed. We will see how to proceed with the case," Nandigama Sub Inspector Hariprasad said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)