West Tripura (Tripura) [India], March 23 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Tripura and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb, on Friday participated in a mega rally in the ADC area of Mandai and Jirania, located in the West Tripura District.

This rally was a joint venture of the BJP and the Tipra Motha alliance.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has named Maharani Kriti Sing Bed Darma as the candidate for the East Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency.

The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in Tripura. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

A few days prior to the rally, Ashish Saha, the President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, announced that major opposition parties, including CPIM, Congress, Gana Manch, All Tripura Peoples Party, CPI, and CPIML, had formed an alliance under the banner of the INDIA Alliance. This alliance aims to challenge the BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP marked a significant shift in Tripura's political landscape by winning both seats in Tripura. Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura were elected from the West Tripura and East Tripura constituencies, respectively. This was a notable achievement, as the BJP had not won any seats in the previous elections.

Meanwhile, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, the BJP did not win any seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured a landslide victory, winning both seats in the state.

The upcoming elections will be a crucial test for the BJP and its allies as they seek to maintain their hold on the state's Lok Sabha seats. (ANI)

