New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Poll rights body ADR has clarified that except Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, all other five ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.

It was earlier erroneously reported by PTI that Gupta was among the ministers against whom criminal cases were registered.

The ADR has clarified that except Gupta and Singh, all the five ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.

