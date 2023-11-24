New Delhi, November 24: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday moved the trial court with a petition seeking bail in a money laundering case related to alleged liquor irregularities case. According to his legal team, the petition may come for a hearing on Saturday. Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case on October 4, 2023.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Friday extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till December 4, 2023. Appearing for ED, the Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta apprised the Court that the chargesheet (Supplementary Prosecution Complaint) will be filed in the matter very soon and within the prescribed time limit. Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Supreme Court Notice to ED on AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Petition Against Arrest.

Singh was also produced before the court after the end of the judicial custody period. Recently, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Sanjay Singh's plea against Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case.

The Supreme Court also kept open for the petitioner to file for regular bail, if so advised and made it clear that shall be considered on its own merits in accordance with the law without being influenced by the impugned judgment. Recently Delhi High Court dismissed AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody of AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Till November 24.

ED claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws ED has previously searched a number of locations including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh's close associate Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

ED, last year filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)