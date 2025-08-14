Delhi, August 14: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sandeepa Virk, a 32-year-old social media influencer and entrepreneur, in connection with an INR 40-crore money laundering case. The agency conducted coordinated raids in Delhi and Mumbai after uncovering alleged irregularities in her business operations and financial transactions. Virk, who has over 1.2 million Instagram followers, is also accused of acquiring properties through fraudulent means and misusing funds for personal gain.

Virk has been remanded to ED custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) until August 14. The case stems from a Punjab Police FIR alleging criminal breach of trust and cheating linked to Virk’s beauty brand HybooCare, which the ED claims was a front for laundering illicit funds. Investigators have also revealed connections with Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman, former director at Reliance Capital Limited, in allegedly irregular financial dealings. So who is Sandeepa Virk? Let’s find out all about her. Suresh Raina Summoned by ED; Former India Cricketer To Appear Before Probe Agency for Questioning in Alleged Illegal '1xBet' Betting App-Linked Money Laundering Case.

Who Is Sandeepa Virk?

Sandeepa Virk, 32, is a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and former actress with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Born and raised in Delhi, she began her career in modelling before moving into films, appearing in Punjabi, Malayalam, and Kannada movies. When film offers slowed down, Virk focused on building her social media presence, sharing beauty tips, lifestyle content, and brand promotions. She later launched "HybooCare," an online store claiming to sell FDA-approved beauty products, which gained attention but is now at the centre of a money laundering investigation. 'My Case is an Example of Misuse of ED for Political Purposes', Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleges that HybooCare was largely a front for laundering funds, with a website plagued by payment issues, inactive contacts, and minimal social media engagement. Virk is accused of soliciting money under false pretences and using it to acquire properties and fund a lavish lifestyle. Virk was arrested on August 12 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and has been remanded to ED custody until August 14, while investigations continue into the potential involvement of other individuals.

