New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the interim bail application of former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal directed the ED to file its response by January 18.

Nair has sought bail while claiming he was suffering from various ailments.

The judge also directed the jail superintendent concerned to submit Nair's medical report.

“File/matter has been taken up as an application on behalf of Nair seeking grant of interim bail to him on medical grounds has been filed today. Issue notice of this application to ED for January 18, 2024 at 10 a.m. Let medical report of applicant be also called from the Jail Superintendent concerned for the said date,” the judge said.

The excise policy was scrapped over allegations of corruption in 2022. The Delhi lieutenant governor subsequently recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation.

The ED registered its case based on the FIR lodged by the CBI over alleged corruption.

