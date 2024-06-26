Noida, Jun 26 (PTI) A major exhibition-cum-convention centre, a large golf course, theme-based parks, improved road connectivity to upcoming Noida International Airport, and a proposed Film City along Yamuna Expressway are in the offing, officials said on Wednesday.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) convened its 81st board meeting at its Greater Noida office on Wednesday, focusing on various business, recreational, and connectivity projects in its area. The meeting was chaired by YEIDA chairman Anil Kumar Sagar.

During the meeting, the authority's board granted in-principle approval to several initiatives designed to attract local and international industrialists while providing world-class recreational facilities for the growing population in the area, YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh told reporters.

"Among the approved proposals is the construction of an exhibition-cum-convention centre on 200 acres in Sector 7, near the airport. This advanced facility will showcase prominent companies from sectors such as medical devices, toys, textiles, electronics, automobiles, and semiconductors," he said.

"The centre aims to provide a unified platform where industrialists arriving at the airport can view products from their respective sectors, facilitating seamless business interactions, exhibitions, conferences, and product launches," Singh added.

In addition, YEIDA plans to build an Expo Mart on another 200 acres in Sector 8, focusing on the promotion of furniture and handicrafts, he said.

India Exposition Mart Ltd, Greater Noida, will conduct feasibility studies for these two projects to determine the construction models and revenue generation methods, he added.

Singh highlighted that India Exposition Mart Ltd has requested 200 acres of land to establish South Asia's largest Exhibition, Convention & MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) project in the area.

Currently, the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, built on 58 acres, hosts 40 to 50 events annually.

"The board has given in-principle approval for feasibility studies on this proposal and on the Furniture and Handicraft Park proposed by IPML," he said.

Singh emphasised the importance of establishing a Convention Centre within the Authority area to support business conferences and expos. With the imminent Noida International Airport in Jewar and the International Film City, the region is expected to experience significant growth in international trade, industrial, commercial, and other activities.

In addition to business and convention facilities, YEIDA has allocated approximately 2,800 acres in sectors 22 F and 23 B for the development of 'green recreational' facilities. A feasibility study will be carried out to determine the best prospects for utilisation of this area, he said.

"These include an international golf course (1,000 acres), an open stadium, an amusement park, and an open-air amphitheatre, which will contribute to making the area more attractive for residents and visitors alike," Singh added.

To improve road connectivity, YEIDA has signed agreements with NHAI for several crucial projects. These include the construction of the North-East access to Jewar Airport, a 30-metre wide, 8.25 km road, and the VIP access to the airport, an 800-metre road, Singh said.

Additionally, there will be an interchange connecting the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. Earlier, the authority had awarded the interchange construction contract to a private company, he said.

YEIDA has also proposed two ramps at the 23rd km on the Yamuna Expressway to provide direct connectivity to the Film City and residential sectors 18 and 20, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore, he added.

