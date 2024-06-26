Patna, Jun 26: At least eight people were killed after being struck by lightning in six districts of Bihar, an official said on Wednesday. The deaths were reported in the last 24 hours from Bhagalpur, Munger, Jamui, East Champaran, West Champaran and Araria districts, the official said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of eight people in lightning strike in the last twenty-four hours in the state. Bihar: Girl Making Instagram Reels in Rain Miraculously Survives Multiple Lightning Strikes in Sitamarhi, Heart-Stopping Video Goes Viral.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh has also been announced for the next of kin of each deceased. Bhagalpur and Munger districts have reported two deaths each, followed by one death each in Jamui, East Champaran, West Champaran and Araria districts, according to the CMO statement. Rajasthan: Six Killed in Lightning Strikes Amid Rain and Thunderstorm in Parts of State.

In the statement, the CM also appealed to the people to take precautions during inclement weather and follow the directions issued by the Disaster Management Department. "Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather," he said.

