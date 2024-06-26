New Delhi, June 26: The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has requested a detailed report from the Labour Department of Tamil Nadu government over media reports claiming that married women are not being allowed to work at Foxconn India’s factory that makes Apple iPhones. The Labour Ministry said on Wednesday that Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976, clearly stipulates that no discrimination should be made while recruiting men and women workers. Apple Supplier Foxconn Rejects Hiring Married Women for Job at Chennai’s Flagship Indian Smartphone Plant; Know Why.

As the Tamil Nadu government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, the report has been sought from the state government. At the same time, the office of the Regional Chief Labour Commissioner has also been directed to furnish a factual report to the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment. Taiwan-headquartered electronics giant Foxconn produces iPhones for Apple at its factory in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Media reports have quoted former employees of the company and Foxconn hiring agencies in India as saying that the company does not give jobs to married women on the grounds that they have more family responsibilities and therefore cannot be as productive at work as their unmarried counterparts.

