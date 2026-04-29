India News | Exit Pollsters Project Return of MK Stalin Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu, Vijay Puts Up Decent Show

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): In their projections via exit polls, the pollsters on Wednesday projected the incumbent CM MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance winning Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The exit poll by People Pulse has projected 125-145 Assembly seats in DMK's corner, while placing Nationalist Democratic Alliance-backed (NDA) All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with 65 to 80 seats of the total 234 Assembly seats in the state.

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Meanwhile, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is being projected to win merely two to six Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu as per People Pulse.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies are winning Tamil Nadu Assembly polls with 122-132, while AIADMK and allies are projected to win on 80 to 100 seats.

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Meanwhile, as per Matrize, TVK is projected to zero to six Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

The exit poll by P-MARQ has projected 125-145 Assembly seats in DMK's corner, while placing AIADMK with 60 to 70 seats of the total 234 Assembly seats in the state.

Meanwhile, Vijay's TVK is being projected to win merely one to six Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu as per P-MARQ.

The exit poll by People Insight has projected 120-140 Assembly seats in DMK's corner, while placing AIADMK with 60 to 70 seats of the total 234 Assembly seats in the state.

Meanwhile, Vijay's TVK is being projected to win 30 to 40 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu as per People Insight.

The main contest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls was between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Tamil Nadu witnessed strong voter participation across districts, with several regions recording high turnout figures. Karur led the state with 89.32 per cent, followed by Salem at 88.02 per cent, Erode at 87.59 per cent, Dharmapuri at 87.28 per cent, and Tiruppur at 86.33 per cent. Ariyalur recorded 83.09 per cent, Tiruchirappalli 82.76 per cent, and Chennai 81.34 per cent, indicating strong participation in urban and semi-urban regions. Madurai and Thoothukudi recorded 77.89 per cent and 77.56 per cent, respectively.

According to the Election Commission of India, overall voter turnout in Tamil Nadu stood at 82.24 per cent by 5 pm on April 23, with polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies concluding at 6 pm.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)