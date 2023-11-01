Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): An explosion occurred at a warehouse building in Aligarhwa in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least two people and injuring four, said officials.

"There has been an explosion in Aligarhwa, in this incident 2 people have died and 4 people are injured. They are being treated in nearby hospitals," Siddharthnagar District Magistrate Pawan Aggarwal said.

The explosion happened at around 2 pm in the complex where traders had set up their warehouses. It is still not clear what caused the explosion. After the explosion, sounds of mild explosion continued for a long time.

After the explosion the entire complex caught fire. People somehow ran away from there. Due to the fire, the bikes of many traders were burnt to ashes. Besides, the goods kept in the godowns kept burning.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. (ANI)

