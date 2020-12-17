Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], December 16 (ANI): A sub-zonal commander of banned extremist outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) was killed in an encounter with security forces under Chandwa police station limits in the district on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off about a strike by the outfit, a joint search operation was conducted by Latehar police, a Jharkhand Jaguar unit, and CRPF, during which an encounter took place in the forests under Chandwa police station limits.

TSPC Sub-zonal Commander Vinod Yadav was killed in the encounter. Vinod was associated with the CPI(Maoist) till 2013; later he joined its splinter group TSPC. An AK-56 rifle, along with other weapons, was recovered from his possession by the police. (ANI)

