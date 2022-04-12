Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Tourism Australia, the Australian government agency, has set a target to achieve pre-COVID levels in terms of tourists arriving from India, a top official said here on Tuesday.

The tourism organisation has lined up a series of campaigns to attract travellers from India and has pinned hopes on the ICC Twenty-20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia later this year that would further aid the tourism sector, Tourism Australia Country Manager Nishant Kashikar said.

"In 2019, Australia welcomed almost four lakh visitors from India. There was an increase of 15 per cent CAGR (compared to 2018). We hope to achieve pre-COVID-19 levels this year," he told PTI in an interaction here.

According to him, India is the fastest growing market for Australia.

The signing of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison would further boost ties between the two countries including the tourist arrivals. "Our vision is to achieve one million Indian travellers from India by 2030," he said.

To a query, he said Indian travellers visiting Australia should have received two doses of vaccination and on their arrival to an Australian city have to undergo a mandated self Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

To further aid tourists, he said visas that have expired or would expire by June 30,2022, may be renewed as Australia's Department of Home Affairs has launched a Visa Application Charge waiver initiative.

The tourism agency has lined up several events with the tourism partners over the next few months, including conduct of a virtual travel fair scheduled to begin on April 17. "This will also help us to stir the demand (for tourists from India)," he said.

To a query, he said nearly 20,000 people are expected to visit Australia in October when the World Cup is scheduled to begin. "We expect there will be lot of visitors at that time. The first game is between India and Pakistan on October 23," he said.

According to him, Tamil Nadu was ranked fourth, after New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, in terms of spend and arrivals as of 2019 contributing Australian Dollars 140 million (about Rs 770 crore).

Referring to a Consumer Demand Project research, he said it suggests that of the 2.2 million global visitors, 1.8 million high-value travellers would take up a trip to Australia over the next two years.

The demand is complemented with the direct flight connectivity offered by Qantas and Air India, he said.

